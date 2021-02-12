Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forcasted. We will see …
This evening in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s ar…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in th…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. The area…
This evening in Opelika: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. …
For the drive home in Opelika: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Cha…