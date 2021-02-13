 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert