This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
