Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

