Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

