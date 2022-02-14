Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.