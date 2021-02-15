For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. T…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Peri…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forcasted. We will see …
Opelika's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika folk…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in th…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Look…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Scattered sho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is…