Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

