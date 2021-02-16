Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
