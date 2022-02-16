Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.