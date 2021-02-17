This evening's outlook for Opelika: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
