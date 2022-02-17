Opelika's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
