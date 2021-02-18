Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.