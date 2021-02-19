Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.