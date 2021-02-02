Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
