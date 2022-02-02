Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with showers. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.