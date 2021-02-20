 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

