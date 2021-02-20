Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
