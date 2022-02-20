 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

