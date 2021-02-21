Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
