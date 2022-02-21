 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

