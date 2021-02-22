Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.