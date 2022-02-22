This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
