Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

