Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

