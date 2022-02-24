Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.