This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees…
For the drive home in Opelika: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.