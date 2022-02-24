 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

