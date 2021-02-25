 Skip to main content
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

