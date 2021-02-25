Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 deg…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool tomorrow. The forecast c…