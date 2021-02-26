 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

