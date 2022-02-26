 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

