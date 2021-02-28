For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
