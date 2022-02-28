Opelika's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
