Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

