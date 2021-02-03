 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

