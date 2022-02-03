This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
