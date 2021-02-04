Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.