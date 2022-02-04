 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert