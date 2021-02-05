Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.