Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 40F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

