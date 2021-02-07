Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.