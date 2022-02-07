 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert