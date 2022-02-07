Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.