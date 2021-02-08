 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

