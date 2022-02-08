Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.