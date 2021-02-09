Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.