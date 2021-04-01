 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

