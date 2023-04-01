The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Opelika, AL
