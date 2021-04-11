 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert