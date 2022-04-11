The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Opelika, AL
