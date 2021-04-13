Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's wea…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 1…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.