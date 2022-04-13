Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.