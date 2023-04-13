Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of h…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees t…