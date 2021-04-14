 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

