Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.