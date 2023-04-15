Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of h…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …